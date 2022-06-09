: Former Vice President of Nigeria, and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (right) shares some thoughts with Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left) when he visited delegates in Asaba in continuation of his consultation on Friday

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and National delegate of the Party from Ika South, Delta state, Rotn. Peter Idion has appealed to the National leadership and stakeholders of the PDP to nominate the Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the running for its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, noting that it will benefit southern Nigeria to the fullest, especially the youths.

Idion made this disclosure during a press briefing today in Agbor

stating that the Delta State Governor’s social investment and job creation programmes when replicated at the national level will not only turn youths into employers of labour but reduce insecurity and unemployment to the barest minimum.

Speaking further, he opined that Okowa’s Stronger Delta Vision via STEP , YAGEP , Project GEST amongst other life-changing skills and vocational training Programmes when deployed at the federal level will reverse Nigeria from a mono-economy to a productive economy harnessing her Agricultural potential. It will be recalled that this is the second time Rotn Idion will be appealing to the PDP NWC and BOT members to do the needful by pairing Atiku – Okowa for the 2023 presidential election.

“Atiku – Okowa pair will give southern Nigeria a sense of belonging. Anybody that wishes to support a Muslim – Muslim ticket does not mean well for Nigeria. With the feelings of the South East, the Muslim -Muslim ticket is simply offending the sensibilities of Nigerians. Those who remind us of the late MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe era are poor students of history. Nigeria has evolved and MKO Abiola has a Pan Nigerian agenda.

“Okowa as a running mate to Atiku will benefit Ika Nation, Delta State, the South-South, Southern Nigeria, and entire Nigeria, especially the youths who will be made to acquire hands-on experience, employable skills, and become entrepreneurs. ” I passionately solicit the cooperation and understanding of our apex party leaders to pair the Delta Governor with Atiku for super delivery in the Rescue Nigeria Mission.

” I am optimistic that God will answer our prayers very soon. Let me use this opportunity to charge all true supporters of our leader, governor Ifeanyi Okowa to keep on praying because what God cannot do does not exist. Let us continue intercessory supplications for our amiable Governor Okowa in our daily prayers.”