Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The South South Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have pledged their unalloyed support to the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The decision was part of resolutions reached at the end of its meeting on Thursday night in Abuja.

Some of those who attended the meeting were the National Vice Chairman, South South of the APC, Chief Victor Giadom, former Governor of Edo State and ex-National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; former Minister of Transportation and Presidential aspirant, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Imasuen.

The caucus also hailed Mr Amaechi’s performance at the Special Convention and Presidential Primary Election of the party and the spirit of sportsmanship he demonstrated after the event.

Reading the resolutions of the meeting, Giadom said the caucus resolved “to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for providing great leadership and a level playing field for the successful conduct of the national convention of the APC which produced the national and other officers of the party on the 26th of March, 2022; And the special national convention for the election of our presidential candidate, a convention rated as world class by Nigerians and the international community.

“That we also congratulate our Northern Governors of the APC for the commitment to the unity of this country and the patriotism for which they demonstrated in ceding the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress APC to the Southern part of the country.

“That we congratulate His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging as the presidential candidate of our party and thank him for the steps he has so far taken to unite those that contested that election with him and to assure him that the South-south zone will support that ticket and ensure his victory come 2023.

“The South-south zone in that direction has resolved to work with him and the party to ensure victory in the 2023 general election.

“That we congratulate His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, our own son and former Minister for Transportation who came second in the presidential contest and for the party unity that he has demonstrated after the presidential primaries.

“We therefore urge all party members in South-south zone to embrace the presidential ticket of our party to ensure victory in 2023”.

