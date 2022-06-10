By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Social Crusader, Chief Patrick Eholor, Friday, reeled out qualities of who to be elected Nigeria’s next president ahead of 2023 presidential election.

Eholor who is the Founder and President of One Love Foundation, OLF, said Nigerians can no longer afford poor leadership of the country and management of their enormous resources God has graciously blessed them with.

He said Nigeria’s problem overtime has been emergency of selfish and sectional leaders who are not real democrats but claim to be but their ineptitude has proven that they never had an iota of patriotism nor nationalistic spirit or ideology to move the nation forward, hence the current economic crisis Nigerians are facing.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, I want somebody who is truly Nigerian and can unify this country.

“Who is well experienced, educated and understands the dynamics of the Nigerian environment from the rural to urban area.

“That person must have an economic think-tank and must have undergone developmental and administrative processes.

“My message to Nigerians is to remind them that, invariably, our fears are the same; our dreams are the same; and our problems are the same.

“Regardless of the language we speak, or the way we understand and worship God, what affects anyone of us, affects everyone of us.

“I believe that a stable and prosperous Nigeria is not only important to Nigerians. It is also important to Africa and the rest of the world.”

He also called on the electorates, political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure a credible process as the world is watching Nigeria before, during and after the elections.

“We must therefore not miss the significance of the upcoming election. We must not let ourselves and our country down.

“At no other time in our history is Nigeria in such an urgent need of strong and competent leadership. Sadly, at no other time is this leadership so sorely absent in our country.

“Nigerians must go for credibility instead of tribe, ethnicity, religion or language. We must elect competent leaders with credibility and track record.

“So, I encourage everyone within the right age bracket to get his/her Permanent Voter Card, PVC, to elect competent leaders that are capable of moving Nigeria forward.

“INEC should be neutral and unbiased. Most people don’t have more information about the election, but people in government are already boasting to return back in 2023.

“The INEC Chairman and his team should know that Nigerians are trusting them for a free fair and credible elections.

“We also expect the same from the judiciary, security operatives and other stakeholders including Civil Society groups.”

However, he (Eholor) cautioned youths on being cheap for use by unscrupulous politicians who take advantage of them for their selfish interest and the detriment of the entire nation. He charged them to go get their PVCs and be positively involved to vote the right leaders of their choice instead of idling away.

“The politicians understand the fact that most of our youths hardly show interest in political affairs. While many would sit endlessly on social media throwing verbal missiles, deservedly, at our leaders, they do nothing concrete about regime change.

“So, the politicians come round every election cycle to exploit the unfortunate lacuna created by the disinterest, lethargy, negativity and apathy of the youths in this respect.

“If anything must change, our youths must show more than mere cursory interest in politics and the electoral process.

“Anything short of this would continue to spell doom for our great nation. I believe that there is some awakening, but it must be turned into a groundswell of movements. The momentum must be heightened, and the volume turned up”, he said.

Meanwhile, the OLF boss said his Foundation is set to mobilise millions of Nigerians to vote credible leaders.

“Finally, let me conclude by telling Nigerians that we in One Love Foundation has ready to mobilise millions of Nigerians to align with only credible leaders.

“We have started the process and by the grace of God, we shall be part of those to help Nigerians get credible leaders”, he added.