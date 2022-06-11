The Special Assistant on Special Duties Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success says described the People’s Democratic Party in Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as a more competent candidate than that of the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Sen Ovie Omo-Agege.

Ossai on his Facebook page said “the two are sons of Urhobo, Delta State but Sheriff Oborevwori is more Urhobo.

“Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, it’s paramount for me to objectively let you all know that the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is better than Sen Ovie Omo-Agege who happened to be the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC.

“It might interest you to know that Sheriff oborevwori is more competent than other governorship candidates.

“I am not being sentimental, Sheriff is politically, economically, and socially sound than Omo-Agege.

“Just like the 2015 and 2019 governorship election, this coming election is about competency.”

“Beyond Sheriff’s developmental and performance strategy, the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Delta State has done credibly well in terms of Human capital development, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure.

“Sheriff who knows the pains and gains of Deltans has the needed experiences of making Delta State an enviable state.

“Over the years Sheriff has displayed unprecedented leadership qualities that have made Deltans love him.

“Sheriff is a good product that can’t be rejected no matter the feelings and sentiments.

“As House of Assembly Member and Speaker, Sheriff has attracted numerous developmental projects to his constituents and has empowered thousands of youths across the state .”

“The Sheriff that I know will turn our state ahead of other states. Unlike Omo-Agege, Sheriff will stand for all ethnic groups irrespective of their differences.

“He will run an inclusive government with fairness and equity. Just like Governor Okowa, Sheriff will create millions of jobs without a sentiment because he is capable and he is a pan-delta.

“Voting for Sheriff will bring more developments to Delta State,” he said