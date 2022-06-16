.

… PDP to screen Govs, Dep, Gov candidates next week

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, understands the political exigencies that informed his choice as running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

Okowa said this in response to a question by reporters shortly after his unveiling as running mate by the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja, on Thursday.

When asked how he thought Wike would feel about Atiku’s choice, Okowa said, “On the winning side, I know governor Wike is a very strong party man, he has great love for our party, and I believe he is also a good democrat and he understands that when several pluckers are in the race for a particular position, only one person will be at the front in time.

“I want to assure you that governor Wike is a very good man and his interest for this country and party to be able to rise up to the challenge at the moment is strong. I do not feel he is going to be disappointed

Asked what message he had for Nigerians, he said, “I want to give God thanks and to thank the entire candidate, I thank God for what the party has done.

“We understand what Nigeria is into at the moment. There’s a huge challenge in our nation and PDP has continually said they want to rescue this country and rebuild it and to do that, you need a man who has the right experience.

“Our presidential candidate for PDP is in the best position to be able to rescue Nigeria and to rebuild it. I am very grateful I have been asked today to join that ticket in going forward to run With him as the vice presidential candidate.

“ Obviously he has put forth documents to Nigerians and I will urge our press, I’ll urge Nigerians to please look at that document ‘my covenant with Nigeria’ he has been able to touch all problems we face in Nigeria.

“He has been able to come up with a document that you can trust and that document is put for our country Nigeria and in the next few weeks you’ll be hearing a lot from our campaign organisation of the People Democratic Party.

“But rest assured, that we are in the process of ensuring that Nigeria is returned back to its various days and we will definitely go ahead to support that.

“I must thank the chairman of the national party for bringing great life into this party and you could see with the way our national convention was organised that we are prepared for governance, we are prepared to run a governance that is based on integrity.“

Meanwhile, the PDP announced that it would screen its Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates beginning from next week.

National Organising Secretary of the party, Umar Bature, announced this in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said the party was working hard to avoid the fate of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2019 Governorship election.

The APC lost out of the race when a court held that the Deputy Governorship candidate made false declarations which led to the nullification of the candidates. End