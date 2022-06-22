By Miftaudeen Raji

Days after his return from Egypt, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Obi paid a visit to Wike on Wednesday at his private residence in Port Harcourt, the state Rivers State capital.

On his arrival, Obi was ushered in where he had a meeting with the governor behind closed doors.

The duos, however, did not speak to journalists about the purpose of the meeting, but it may not be unconnected to political realignment ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Obi’s visit comes days after the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi also met with Governor Wike behind closed doors.

Wike is widely speculated to be scheming to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP after losing the PDP presidential ticket and vice presidential slot respectively to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Wike is believed to be currently disgruntled over the decision of Atiku Abubakar to pick Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State over him as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.