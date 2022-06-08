.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Abdulrauf Aregbesola has congratulated the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence, charging him to ride on the crest of the momentum and lead APC to victory at the next general elections.

Aregbesola disclosed this in a congratulatory letter personally signed by him and sent to Mr Tinubu on Wednesday.

Part of the letter reads; “I write to felicitate with you on your hard fought victory at the just concluded Presidential Primary election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress APC.

“You have demonstrated once again that you are a dogged fighter and in your quest for the establishment of a democratic society, you are willing to go the whole hog.

“It is my prayer that you will ride on the crest of the momentum of this triumph to lead our party to victory in next year’s General Elections.

“On behalf of my family and our associates, I heartily congratulate you on this well deserved victory”.