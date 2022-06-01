.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Popular human rights activist and award-winning author, Reno Omokri has restated his support for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar.

He said he is supporting Atiku Abubakar for President as a result of his achievement and not because he is a Northerner.

Omokri articulated Atiku’s achievements in a recent article, titled, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” published in Vanguard Newspaper Online.

He noted that Atiku led the Economic Management Team that paid off Nigeria’s debt, adding that he also privatised the telecom and cement industries, which, according to him, exploded Nigeria’s GDP and created jobs.

The author also stated that Atiku brought technocrats into government and chaired the National Economic Council that brought GSM into Nigeria, which stabilised the Naira.

He said “Atiku pushed for the creation of the EFCC, and gave that corruption fighting body their first grant, from his budget, because they were created in between budgets.

“He led the Obasanjo administration’s efforts to restore peace, law and order during the Sharia crisis of 2000. In his private life, Atiku co-founded one of the largest oil and gas, and ports services firms in Africa in the 80s.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, through that company, and other companies in his Priam group of companies, personally employs more people than many state governments.”

He said, “He is also the proprietor of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, which is one of the best private universities in Africa, as well as the first American-style university in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Through that institution, he has given full scholarship to over a hundred students, including some of the #ChibokGirls,” Omokri said.

Omokri, a member of the PDP, said Nigeria is too unstable to be further destabilised by unstable persons.