By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of 2023 Presidential election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Mr.Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has told the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reach out more so as to be successful in the forthcoming presidential election.

In a statement on Sunday,Mr.Olawepo-Hashim said now that the dust of the primary election of the ruling APC begins to settle, he congratulates Tinubu on his victory at the exercise, and “wish him victory at the general election.”

He said that “Tinubu, a former Senator and former governor of Lagos beat thirteen others to emerge as the flag bearer of the party at a special convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja last Wednesday.”

In the statement from his media office in Abuja ,Olawepo-Hashim explained that the primary election which was “competitive more than the final results indicated, also highlighted our fault lines which the final tally may disguise.”

He therefore urged the winner to “truly walk the talk of his victory speech at the convention that he holds no bitterness against those who did not support him at the Primaries for the task at hand needs everyone’s support.”

In the spirit of good sports manship, he maintained that “it is a welcome development that the standard bearer has kicked off this initiative.

These consultations, according to him, “must be deepened and the policy frame work and engagement of the APC standard bearer must be broad having the capacity to cut through all the divides in the country.”

“Certainly the coalition that will produce victory at the general election is different from the one that gave victory at the primaries,” he said .

He noted that ” in the last forty eight hours, the APC Presidential candidate has visited President Buhari, the Party Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and fellow contestants like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State among others.”

Olawepo-Hashim who was a former Presidential Candidate in the 2019 General elections also congratulated “all those who participated in the exercise especially Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for a good impact; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for a robust campaign that raised hope; Senate President Ahmed Lawan for a great showing within two weeks of joining the contest.”

“Also I must not fail to mention the youthful Governor of Kogi state who brought a lot of energy to the contest and all others who competed,” he said.

He equally saluted what he described as “the hard work of our National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the entire party leadership for a well organised convention. Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), also deserves our felicitations for being a father to all .We thank God almighty for a great convention.”

According to him, “now is time to unite the party and face together the huge challenge to win again, the road is sure going to be rough and tough but it is a task that is doable.”