ASABA—A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Professor LeRoy Edozien, Ubili Ka Nkwu Ahaba, has called on the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, to keep its word about working against any politician who allows himself to be nominated as running mate to any presidential candidate, if the Presidency is not zoned to the South.

It will be recalled that the SMBLF made this statement of intention last year, following the declaration of the 17 Governors of the Southern States of Nigeria that the Presidency should, in the interests of equity and fairness, rotate to the South.

Noting that integrity is in short supply in Nigerian politics, Prof Edozien said it was regrettable that the Delta State Governor broke ranks, betrayed the Southern bloc, and lobbied for the Vice-Presidential slot while his Southern colleagues were pushing for the Presidency. Further, it is deplorable that State resources were reportedly deployed in canvassing for this nomination.

Such pursuit of self-interest at the cost of broader State and regional progress has been a hallmark of Senator Okowa’s governance of Delta State, the APC chieftain asserted.

He warned that the SMBLF risks compromising its own integrity should it fail to carry out its threat to work against any politician that becomes a running mate in a party that has not zoned the Presidency to the South. ‘Put your words into action’ he charged the Edwin Clark-led Forum.

SMBLF comprises the Pan Delta Forum, PANDEF, the Middle Belt Forum, Afenifere, and Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.