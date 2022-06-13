.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lambasted the South-East Governors over the woeful outing of presidential aspirants of Igbo extraction in the recently conducted presidential primaries of the two leading political parties.

In a statement issued by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide stated that South-East Governors traded-off the people’s pride and destiny.

Nnabuike in the statement asked the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and the Association of South-East Town Unions, ASETU, to focus their anger on the governors and not the delegates in the recent primaries of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The youths recalled that both groups had disclosed that they were compiling the names of South-East delegates to the conventions, with the aim of giving them appropriate punishments.

But Ohanaeze differed with them, noting that the delegates merely carried out orders given to them by the governors.

“It is wrong for anyone to say the delegates should be punished. Nobody should touch any of the delegates to the PDP and the APC national conventions.

“The real enemies of Ndigbo are the governors who ordered the delegates to vote for non-Igbo aspirants. It is a show of shame that the South-East governors could not muster votes to at least show the rest of the country that we are serious with the demand for a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction. “