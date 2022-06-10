By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has called on stakeholders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, to prevail on the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to pick a younger person as the running mate in 2023.

The Council made the call in separate letters signed by its President, Dr. Solomon Adodo, and dated June 9, 2022 which were addressed to both men in Abuja.

Adodo said the call was necessary in view of the President’s promise to the youths in 2019 that the reward for their support would be to ensure they take over governance from the older generation.

He also reminded Adamu of the previous assurances by the APC that it will ensure political inclusion of the youth by entrusting them with national leadership roles.

The letter to Buhari read in part, “Your Excellency has always assured the youth that the reward for their support to your government and patriotism to their country is that you will ensure that they take over governance from the older generation.

“We believe you even now. And this is the time to demonstrate it. And it is in this regard that we request that you use your position as President of the country and the leader of the Governing Party to cause your party to pick a very young, capable and ready running mate to the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

In the same vein, the apex youth organisation told Adamu: “You are aware of the assurances of your party APC that it will ensure that youth will not only be included in the political scheme of things, but will be entrusted with national leadership responsibilities. The assurance is good. But it is yet to be demonstrated.”

However, the NYCN urged Tinubu to give youths the chance of nominating his vice presidential candidate.

Adodo explained that doing so will complete and complement the partnership between generations of political players in the country.

He equally wrote to the former governor of Lagos, saying: “In our search and deeply reasoned consideration, Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda (El-Dabi) is the choice of a majority of youths who will be joining the ‘Jagaban Movement.’

“Dr. Dauda’s antecedents and verifiable works in youth development across Nigeria should naturally make him the best choice for the much needed youth inclusion.

“While we are aware that a lot are on the table from different interests and political considerations, we assure you that Dr. Dauda is the surest best to capture the teeming youth population which statistics prove has over seventy-two percent (72%) registration for the 2023 general elections.

“Once again, we congratulate you and believe that further to our other engagements, this recommendation will receive a favourable consideration and acceptance in your decision for a running mate.”