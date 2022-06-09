The billionaire business mogul and All Progressives Congress’ candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District for the 2023 general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has congratulated the winner of APC presidential primary, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the operationalization strategy of direct delegates mobilisation, the power of survey, incredible domestic socialisation, eliminations strategy and candidates self-confidence made Tinubu win the APC primary.

In a congratulatory letter written and personally signed by Jimoh Ibrahim, he described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “a quintessential leader and exemplary 21st century politician whose leadership acumen Nigeria yearns for at this material time.”

Describing Tinubu’s emergence in the keenly contested primary as a deserving victory, Ibrahim implored Nigerians to support the APC presidential candidate who he said has the track records as a good manager of public funds.

He said: “I want to implore Nigerians, particularly those with Permanent Voter’s Cards(PVC) to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections because he’s a proven human and resources manager of great repute.

“Lagosians and observers would attest to it that Asiwaju has taken the state to a world-class developing mega city through provision of infrastructure facilities and social amenities.

“He’s known to be a promise-keeper among politicians and the citizenry. With what he had done in Lagos and the template he designed for New Lagos, Nigerians should be assured that Asiwaju has designed s New Nigeria template which will be deployed to cause a turn around when he becomes the president in 2023.

“His ambition to manage our patrimony is not impulsive, but rather a long time planned one which would turn around the life of the least Nigerian.”

Ibrahim also congratulated all the political like minds and aspirants who sacrificed their ambitions and stepped down for Tinubu at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on the eve of the primary.

He described the aspirants as good spirited Nigerians whose passion for the country goes beyond pecuniary motive.

It would be recalled that eight APC Presidential aspirants stepped down for Tinubu on the eve of the primary including Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Former Speaker, House Of Reps, Dimeji Bankole, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, Governor Badaru and others.

Ibrahim, therefore, admonished Tinubu, who polled 1,271 to emerge the winner of the APC Presidential primaries, to be magnanimous in victory.