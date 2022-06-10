…Declares support for PDP, Atiku Abubakar

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

An Ijaw activist and youth leader in Bayelsa State, Prince Kakas Amgbare has called on the people of the Niger Delta region not to support and vote the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forth coming general elections, saying that the APC standard bearer do not have the interest of the Niger Delta at heart.

Amgbare who is also the national spokesman of the Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), stated this while reacting to the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate, declaring that the Niger Delta people will only support a candidate who has the interest of the Niger Delta.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Portharcourt, Prince Kakas Amgbare called on every well meaning individual in the Niger Delta region to dissociate oneself from the presidential candidate of the APC, stating that Tinubu’s candidature is a disservice and a curse to the Niger Delta region and Nigeria.

Amgbare, who was a Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization and later Director General, Centre for Youths Development and Industries to the first Civilian Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha, while noting that the region have benefitted more from the northern presidency, said the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo administration never benefited the Niger Delta as the region was severely marginalized, adding that inspite of it’s huge contribution to the economy,OBJ government “domiciled all companies collecting oil from the Niger Delta in the West.”

He said: “Some of the few good things we have in the Niger Delta were given to us by the Northerners. General Sani Abacha of blessed memory created Bayelsa State for us, Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua of blessed memory gave us the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme and created the Ministry of Niger Delta to stabilized the region.

“The only thing a Westerner has does for us is to take from us.They block our seaports from functioning, but allows the one in Lagos to function, deliberately undeveloped us so as to domicile all operational headquarters of oil companies in Lagos.

“If the Onne seaport Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, and other smaller ports are functional by now the Niger Delta would have been the economy hub of this country to restore the hope of our younger generation with a lot of employment opportunities for the Niger Delta.”

Amgbare who also served as Special Adviser on Youths Mobilization to former Governor Seriake Dickson, described the Niger Delta as a very critical component in the politics and development of the nation considering the contribution to the nation economy through crude oil.

“The distruction of Odi and massacre of our people by Nigerian soldiers sent by a Yoruba man, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is still very fresh in our memories, therefore We will mobilize every Niger Delta youths against the candidature of Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“This is not a matter of being a member of APC. We will put party membership aside and work for the interest of our region which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the second largest employer of labour after government through his business conglomerates across Niger Delta States is is the answer,” he stated.

According to the youth leader, the youths of the region are looking at a president who will prioritize the issues of the Niger-Delta, noting that the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar fits into this category and will tackle the challenges of the nation if he becomes the president in 2023.

The MOSIEND spokesman said: ” We are calling for all hands to be on deck particularly the Ijaw National Congress ,INC, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, and other pressure groups to reject any imposition of candidate through the ballots against our collective will by the western and the northern oligarchy.

“With the wealth in Niger Delta, there is no excuse for poverty if we have the right people in governance to put up strong institutional framework, the days of blaming people are over, and it is time to galvanize support for the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar for a renewed Niger Delta.”