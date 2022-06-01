By Miftaudeen Raji

A former lawmaker of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has said personal ambitions of politicians from the South-West is jeopardizing the chances of the region producing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for 2023 elections.

Sani also stated that APC put itself in what he described as a moral dilemma over its indecision on the choice of presidential flag bearer of the party for the 2023 general elections.

Sanni, who spoke on The Morning Show, a political show of Arise TV on Wednesday, stated that the ruling party was responsible for the many candidates from the region, due to its failure to decide early enough on zoning of its presidency.

He said: “Initially things were fine. Everyone believed that the party was going to zone it to South-West, until the sale of forms began, and they said they had not decided. Then people from the North started buying forms.

Sanni noted that it was apparent that many Northern aspirants trooped out to purchase presidential nomination forms because of the division in the South-West.

He said: “Almost everybody in the South-West wants to be the President, and that’s the issue. Whoever it is, there should be a rallying point.

“So consensus is more of an intervention to reduce the rancour and acrimony that may come up later by candidates sacrificing their personal ambition for the greater good of the party and the nation.

“Even though the PDP is unable to have a consensus, you can see that an Atiku that has gone round the country and worked hard and has also reached out.

“It was even the Southern governors that made it possible for him to emerge.

“The need of the PDP might be different from that of the APC, the PDP is an opposition party, all they want is for them to win, and whoever would make it possible for them to win is who they would go for. And you must first win before you think of sharing power,” he said.

The former governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP in Kaduna, who lost at primary stated that the APC as a ruling party is in a serious moral dilemma because there would be a backlash, particularly from the South-West, should it give power to a northern candidate.

Vanguard News