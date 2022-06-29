By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal Character Commissioner representing Enugu State, Ginika Tor, has urged the people of the South-East not to make the mistake of casting their votes for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential elections.

Tor, who spoke to journalists in Enugu said the PDP did not deserve the votes of the South-East.

She said that instead, Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, should sweep the polls from the zone.

According to her, “We are also celebrating our presidential candidate today, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of our great party, the APC.

“I’m supporting him 100 percent and that is because, everywhere I have gone, statistics I have got, all you hear is that he is old. Nobody has said he has not achieved anything meaningful for society.

“But there is something you cannot take away from Bola Ahmed Tinubu, impacting people, building people and I’m taking after him by empowering people because God has made me a voice for the voiceless.

“When I had a close contact with Bola Tinubu, I discovered that he may be old but what he has upstairs is not old. Even at that, they say old wine tastes better.

“So for me, it is time to begin to look at antecedents, pedigree; Lagos is one of the best states in the country today because there is a foundation and that foundation is Bola Tinubu.

“You know that before the primary elections, I was supporting the South-East presidency. I came out boldly because we need to balance the imbalance. But look at it, the PDP, which is owing to the South-East the ticket, took it to the North. If you ask who is owing to the South-East presidential ticket, it is the PDP.

“We have been giving our votes to the PDP since 1999. So, they are indebted to the people of the South-East but they took that unfortunate step. What do you want the APC to do? The PDP owes the South-East first; there is a reason they took that step.

“So, I’m calling on our people not to waste their votes again on the PDP but to vote massively for Bola Tinubu.We will not regret it. The position will surely come to the South-East in the future, but for now, it is Tinubu all the way,” the Federal Commissioner added.