By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A support group under the auspices of Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) has said that former Niger Delta Affairs Minister made history for being the first APC aspirant to step down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the party’s just-concluded presidential primaries.

This was contained in a media statement signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Dr. Jibril Tafida.

The group said Senator Akpabio stepped down for Asiwaju Tinubu in support of deepening democracy and boosting the fortunes of the ruling APC in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Dr. Tafida, in the statement, noted that in view of the latest development, Nigerians of good conscience should rally round Asiwaju to ensure he emerges the nation’s next president, assuring that it would not just be a victory for the electorate but a golden opportunity for national rebirth.

Going forward, Dr Tafida further explained, the Tinubu presidency should open “a new chapter in war on poverty, unemployment through viable socio-economic reforms, fight against insecurity, low literacy levels, integration of womenfolk, Persons With Disabilities ( PWD) in governance; and respect for the Rule of Law, while building a formidable international image for Nigeria”.