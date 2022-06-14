.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Coalition, NYC, has warned the All Progressives Congress against picking a Muslim as running mate to its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is also a Muslim.

The Coalition pointed out that the religious fault lines in Nigeria were still fragile, adding that if the politicians in the country fail to demonstrate show sensitivity to the issue in their party decisions, a deep religious crisis could break out.

NYC’s National President, Aare Oladotun Hassan, and Publicity Secretary, Sebastian Danjibril, stated these in a statement co-signed by them and made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday.

“The country will sit on the brink of an imminent religious war, if the All Progressive Congress (APC) considers a joint Muslim-Muslim Ticket, when the issue of alleged Islamisation agenda, terrorism and unguarded comments on ethnic bigotry which are capable of jeopardising the fragile peace in Nigeria are yet to be addressed,” they warned.

Against that backdrop, the coalition canvassed support for the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern region), Rev. Yakubu Pam, to emerge as Tinubu’s presidential running mate in 2023.

The youths stated the attributes, which they said, qualified Rev. Pam for the second highest political office in the land.

According to them, the antecedents of the Northern CAN chairman, who doubles as the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, showcase him as a key leader needed by Nigerians to fix the problems of the country.

“His (Pam’s) vast experiences in the areas of peace and conflict resolution is unmatched; he personally intervened to resolve so many attrition with proven result of excellence.

“It is also important to stress the fact that Reverend Yakubu Pam has indeed played significant roles at ensuring that Senator Tinubu, coasted home victory at the just concluded party primary.

“We are, therefore, of the firm believe that should Senator Ahmad Bola Tinubu make the choice of Rev. Yakubu Pam as his running mate, the popular votes of not only Northern Christians but even that of adherents of other faiths will be maximally guaranteed,” the statement read in part.