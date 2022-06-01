.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

TO retain the presidency in 2023 with Atiku Abubakar emerging Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flag bearer, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been advised to fly former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s ticket with a northern running mate as its sure bet.

APC Diaspora support group, the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-Move Up (CRA-Move Up) Campaign, Canada/USA, gave the advice while dismissing trending argument about APC picking a northerner as presidential flag bearer to match Atiku, if the ruling party wants to retain control of Federal Government.

Advancing the strength and sellability of an Amaechi ticket with a popular northern running mate, Director General of the Diaspora group, Joe Korka-Waadah, told Vanguard in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that, “most northerners don’t subscribe to having one of them continue at the helms of affair for another eight years.”

Korka-Waadah, a Canadian of Ogoni descent, said: “Northerners believe in the unity of this country like everyone of us and will do the best they can to preserve that unity. All the APC needs is to ensure she presents a southerner of proven integrity, character and track record in public service to run against Atiku.

“That’s where Amaechi comes in. CRA (Amaechi) is a turnaround specialist. His transformation of the rail sector is a great selling point. With his pedigree, humility, stewardship, legacies and pan Nigeria connections in strong bond with the north in recent times, Amaechi is just the joker APC needs to defeat Atiku.”

So, let no one entertain fears. With CRA, victory is assured.”