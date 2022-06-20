By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

AS part of its contribution to address Nigeria’s consistent electricity challenges, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Nigerian Young Generation in Nuclear, NYGN, Weekend, advised political parties’ presidential candidates to consider Nuclear Energy as Nigeria’s electricity solution.

The group also harped on the need for the Federal Government, FG, to implement existing laws, in a bid to kick-start Nuclear activities in Nigeria.

He maintained that Nuclear has more benefits to offer, advising the Federal Government not to dwell only on the negative myths.

The President, NYGN, Jeremiah Mbazor, made these calls while addressing pressmen during its Nuclear walk sensitisation, in Abuja.

According to him, there are laws already existing. For example, the Act that was enacted in 1976 that led to the creation of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, which was reactivated in the early 2000s has empowered an agency of the government to promote and deploy nuclear power plants and other nuclear applications for Nigerians.

“So, as the 2023 election is coming up, it’s very pertinent for the people to know that any of the leaders that come to provide any energy solutions, especially for electricity should include nuclear in one of their campaign promises because that is what will really bring us out.

“I want to bring the public to know that nuclear energy is what we are all exposed to by virtue of being under the sun. So, nuclear energy can be applied to solve Nigeria’s energy challenge, especially electricity.

“We can use nuclear energy using a nuclear power plant to generate electricity for our populace and for our socio-economic development.

“Moreso, we have always been using nuclear energy. If you have undergone X-ray in any hospital, it is a nuclear related technique, and also other techniques used to treat and care for cancer. They are all nuclear related and are all well regulated by competent and independent regulatory agencies in Nigeria”, he added.

Also speaking, the Vice President, NYGN, Ekeocha Christabel, said that Nigeria already has existing laws but that FG has to do more on the peaceful use of them.

Her words: “We have existing laws but what we need the Federal Government to do right now is to create awareness programme on the peaceful use of nuclear technology. There are other uses of nuclear technology, it is not just only energy.

“We have in the environment; we use it in the education sector, with the research; we use it in various aspects — the oil and gas, in various areas. So, it is not about having the laws, it is also about creating awareness.”

On his part, the project coordinator, NYGN, Nojeeb Adamoh, pointed that the Nuclear walk was designed not only to sensitize Nigerians on the needfulness of Nuclear, but to engage them on physical fitness activities which he stated “would have a positive impact on their body.”

