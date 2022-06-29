Professor Muyiwa Babalola

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the World Peace Organization (WPO) in Nigeria has met with the leadership of the National Peace Committee (NPC) for Collaboration and to seek peace in the forthcoming elections.

The WPO made the call after a meeting with the NPC National Secretary, Fr. Atta Barkindo, representing the Chairman of the Committee, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar GCFR, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

The World Peace Organization delegation, led by the President, Professor Muyiwa Babalola, said they were at the NPC headquarters to express their intent to collaborate for the peaceful conduct of the general elections in Nigeria.

According to Professor Muyiwa who was accompanied by the Africa Publication Director of WPO, Barr. Robinson Akpua and other members said, “We have reached out through a series of publications to all the Presidential and Governorship candidates, with INEC, Government and Civil Society Organizations.

He further stated that WPO contributes to Peace processes through representative participation, consultative mechanisms, and direct participation. We’re organised in 36 States of the federation and pursue various avenues of influence and participation in the transformation from conflict to peace.

Recently, WPO supported the United Nations Resolution Demanding Russia End its Invasion of Ukraine, and it’s a specialised Intergovernmental Organization responsible for peace that deals with global rules.

In addition, World Peace Organization is conceived of as a critical sector in peace building and is involved in broader peace-building processes in a number of capacities. It’s a pillar of democratic systems and, as such, plays important roles in democracy and good governance for pre-and post-conflict societies.

Through monitoring and lobbying activities (in particular on issues such as human rights violations or corruption), WPO pushes the state to fulfill its obligations to its citizens and provides some of the necessary checks and balances on government excesses.

The Country President further highlighted that World Peace Organization will generally play a key role in voter information and education activities, in particular in encouraging broader participation and turnout. Voter education initiatives are of importance mostly in countries with a limited Democratic tradition and or low levels of literacy. It also often participates in Electoral processes through domestic non-partisan election monitoring, Enhancing the transparency of the electoral process and public confidence in the credibility and legitimacy of an election.