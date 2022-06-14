.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, yesterday warned electorates especially northerners against voting for political parties but candidates with credentials to rescue the nation from her present socio-economic and political crises.

At a briefing, spokesperson of the coalition, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, among others, said “We remind the millions of Nigerian electorates of the danger of risking our collective future by not critically and vigilantly assessing and evaluating the credentials of the candidates presented by the parties in terms of capacity, competence, integrity, and merit before making a choice.

“Similarly, we reminded the northern voter to be vigilante with the direction of voting by refusing to be pinned to political party specifics and going for candidates with pronounced credibility, competence, capacity and with the antecedent of impliedly lyrics and expressly identifying with their problems around security, the economy and education.

“We also note, uncomfortably, the likelihood of voter apathy in the North with the current lower participation in the ongoing update of voter registration compared to other parts of the country.

“CNG however cautioned the North against voter apathy in the coming elections and to strongly call on northerners to register massively for Permanent Voter Cards as the only sure way of ensuring leadership that will address our limitations.”