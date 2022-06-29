By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP flagbearer and Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr.Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, on Wednesday, had a closed door meeting with the European Union Delegates to Nigeria and ECOWAS on his manifesto and vision for the transformation of Lagos State.

The meeting was convened in respect of the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Jandor, at meeting promised issues-based campaign and people’s-centred programmes when elected

The delegation led by Ms Samuela ISOPI, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States had in attendance, Mr. Ioannis Plotas, the Ambassador of Greece to Nigeria, Ms Joanna Magdalena Tarnawska, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Nigeria, and Ms Grace Earley, the Second Secretary – Political, Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria.

Briefing journalist after the meeting, Jandor disclosed that the meeting is a good intention and that Lagos should expect a smooth and transparent election.

“The essence of the meeting is how his team intends to bring good governance to the people of Lagos, change the face of the administration, and continuity of law and order in the state,” he said.

According to Jandor, “Lagos is a very rich state, but the leaders of the administration are restricting the wealth flow to the people, and for this reason, our administration when we emerge as the next governor of the state, will change all that as i strongly believes i will.”

Jandor had earlier expressed worry over the possibility of a free and fair contest even as he cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC government in Lagos State to desist from harassing and intimidating residents who are bent on exercising their civic responsibilities in the state.

Recall that Jandor, while reacting to the recent reported intimidation of Alaba Market Traders who shut their stalls to ensure they register and get their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC, before the deadline, Jandor warned that in the current dispensation, Lagos PDP will not put itself in the defensive.

Jandor charged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on the need to take proactive measures in forestalling rising incidences of glitch in the exercise.

He said rising complaints from residents at various registration centers across the state on the slow pace of the registration exercise require urgent attention.

Traders from Alaba International Market who shut the market to allow them participate in the continuous voters registration exercise were frustrated with the lackluster performance of the INEC officials. It was reported that some of these traders were attacked by politically motivated thugs because of their perceived sympathy for the PDP.

Jandor therefore, called on INEC to respond swiftly to the reactions of these set of Lagosians who are willing to perform their civil obligation before the deadline set for the exercise.