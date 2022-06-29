The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor has visited the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi over the reported plight of the traders in Alaba International Market.

.Seeks protection of electorate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor has visited the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi over the reported plight of the traders in Alaba International Market.

The traders were allegedly attacked by politically motivated thugs during their efforts to register for the Permanent Voter Card PVCs.

It was reported recently that the traders who trooped out in their numbers to participate in the continuous voter registration exercise were attacked by miscreants believed to be loyal to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, because of their perceived sympathy for the PDP.

Jandor, therefore, called for proactive action from the law enforcement agency to protect all residents of the state and to ensure that no group of people is denied the right to exercise their civic responsibility.

The Governorship Candidate also called the attention of the Commissioner of Police to the rising spate of defacement and outright destruction of banners belonging to the opposition parties in the state.

He appealed to the State Police Command to caution the ruling party to avert reprisal action as no party has a monopoly on violence.

In his response, Alabi, appreciated Jandor for the visit and assured him that the state police command will remain unbiased and apolitical.

He enjoined all political leaders in the state to control their followers as the law enforcement agency in the state will not allow any form of violence and political unrest.

Party leaders on the entourage of Jandor the visit include the PDP LGA Chairmen, Lagos West Senatorial District candidate, Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, House of Representatives candidate for Kosofe Federal Constituency, Florence Adepegba, Chief Taiwo Kuye, Shamsudeen Arobieke, Dr Seye Dairo, among others.