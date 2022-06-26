.Tasks chieftains, members on unity

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos state Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Olajide Adediran, otherwise known as Jandor has expressed confidence in the opposition party of restoring the lost glory Lagos was known for if PDP is voted in power by electorate in 2023 governorship election in Lagos.

Adediran said Lagos needed a breath of fresh air as PDP will make Lagos great again and work for everyone and not for few privileged individuals.

The governorship candidate made the remarks in Ikeja, Lagos, at the weekend, during a strategic stakeholders’ meeting and the presentation of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s acknowledgement papers to the PDP candidates vying for various elective positions in 2023 general polls.

Jandor said the PDP was not unaware of the fact that defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which has been in power for more than 20 years will not be “a tea party.”

He, however, enjoined all the candidates to brace up for the challenges ahead.

According to Jandor, “We believe it is important for us to work together and to see how we can talk to ourselves about it.

“We know that the ruling party has been there for over 20 years now, so we must work together and present a common front to be able to defeat the APC. I impressed it on my colleagues that all eyes are on us and the people want to see what we are bringing to the table and we cannot afford to fail our people.

“When we speak about the word fresh air I think everybody understand that we are seeing the Lagos economy, we need a better fresh air on our roads and economy, what we need is to get a government that will give attention to these little things. “Unfortunately, what we have is the same set of people that we are recycling, what will you expect if you do one thing over and over again, let us make Lagos great again with a new government.

“We don’t have to be recycling bad government every time. We are ready to make Lagos work again, we need everybody to come and vote for us, our party is standard and as far as PDP is concerned, it our time and we are coming for that big bang.

“I think everybody understand what we are seeing in term of huge internally generated revenue.”

Also speaking, Segun Adewale, PDP Lagos West Senatorial District candidate said Jandor has been ordained to govern Lagos.

Adewale said he consulted widely before he aligned with Jandor when it was clear to him that his emergence and victory at the poll in 2023 is divinely ordained.

The hip-Hop Star, Bankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, PDP candidate for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, also expressed confidence in PDP taking over Lagos in 2023.

According to BankyW, “Our mission is to make Lagos better, to be better then never before and really make the country better. I am confident, yes it is APC State but I think our chances are as good as never before and we will end up victorious in 2023.”

Other members of the Lagos PDP at the meeting, include: Wale Gomez, PDP Lagos Central Senatorial Candidate and his Lagos East counterpart, Nicholas Adekunle; Director of Strategy and Communications of Lagos4Lagos Seun Soyinka, Funke Ijayekunle and among other personalities.