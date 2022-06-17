.

…sets aside June 26 as PVCs Day

By Bose Adelaja

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has declared Operation Show your Permanent Voter’s Card PVCs,among Nigeria Christians even as it urged them to go to church with the card on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, at Bishops’ Court, PFN National Secretariat, Isolo Lagos, the National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, said this is one of its strategies to change bad governance in Nigeria.

According to him, Christians will no longer fold their arms in terms of the affairs that concern them, “we have set aside Sunday, June 26, to encourage Christians regardless of their denominations to show their PVCs or ensure they get one because we are prepared to change the narrative,”

The PFN President said statics have shown that the Christian body has no fewer than 60m members across the nation and this will be translated into votes to ensure the right candidates win the elections. “This is not a child’s play as it will be well monitored to ensure that our votes count this time around,”

The Christian body advised presidential candidates to avoid Muslim-Muslim tickets in the interest of the nation. “We are working in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, and we target to deliver a bulk vote this time around such that any political party that jokes with this, will meet us at the poll.

He said the 2023 election carried the potential to unite Nigeria across ethnic and religious line and that it could also scatter the nation if things were not done properly.

“We are all aware that Nigeria is at the cross road as the 2023 elections are approaching and we owe our nation the duty to contribute our quota to achieve a peaceful co-existence and build a united nation.” said the National President.

Present at the occasion were Archbishop Praise Daniel and other PFN leaders.