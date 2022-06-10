John Alechenu , Abuja

The Labour Party has issued Peter Obi, his certificate of return after his recent victory at the LP Presidential primary.

National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, handed over the certificate to Obi at a ceremony at its National headquarters in Abuja, on Friday.

While handing over the certificate, Abure described the ceremony as a milestone in the life of the party.

He said, “I said so because it is a new dawn for the people of this country. It is a new dawn because the people have been enslaved over the years and a new movement has began that will liberate them from the slavery of hunger, poverty, employment, bad governance and insecurity in the land.



“Today we have started this movement and nothing, no amount of intimidation, no amount of pretence of factionalization, no amount if stopping us from registering or preventing us from participating in the ongoing voter registration will stop this movement.



“Wherever I have been to people have confronted me on how Am i going to deliver Peter Obi since you have no structure and my response has always been that a people that have decided to liberate themselves you can never stop them.



“I have also maintained that it is people that form structure. The structure belongs to the people and the people of Nigeria have made up their minds to liberate themselves and what will happen in the next few weeks will shock you what Nigeria s will do.



“We already have structure across the country, across the states and local government as well as in the units.

That structure will be further ventilated because Nigerians have decided to make a change and this change is inevitable. “

In response, the presidential candidate Peter Obi while responding said, “Whenever I hear of no structure my answer to it is simple. The 100 million Nigerians living under poverty will be the structure.

“The 35 million Nigerian youths who don’t know where the next meal will come from, will be structure.

“The elderly, the mothers and fathers, the old ones that are dying or being owed gratuity and pension, will be the structured. ASUU, the lecturers who are being owed, the students that are not in school will be the structured since it is all about the structures of a human being.

He also explained that in 2011 when ASUU went on Strike, though he could not meet up but he was able to strike a middle ground with ASUU.



According to him Anambra State University is not part of the ongoing ASUU strike because the precedent he set of N5b subvention yearly is still on.



He said the money that was in his custody was for the public hence he had the duty to utilize it judiciously for the people.



He promised to turn Nigeria from a consumer nation to producer nation.

“We must talk about the future of Nigeria to change the trend to ensure that our youth become productive, woth job opportunities, our aim us to move Nigeria from consumption to production.”