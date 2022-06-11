•Aisha Yesufu endorses him as Nigeria’s next President

The Labour Party has issued former Anambra state governor, Mr Peter Obi, his certificate of return as the party’s flagbearer after his recent victory at the LP Presidential primary.

This is just as Human Rights Activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu has endorsed him as Nigeria’s next president saying National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, handed over the certificate to Obi at a ceremony at its National headquarters in Abuja, yesterday. While handing over the certificate, Abure described the ceremony as a milestone in the life of the party.



He said, “I said so because it is a new dawn for the people of this country. It is a new dawn because the people have been enslaved over the years and a new movement has begun that will liberate them from the slavery of hunger, poverty, employment, bad governance and insecurity in the land.



“Today we have started this movement and nothing, no amount of intimidation, no amount of pretence of factionalization, no amount of stopping us from registering or preventing us from participating in the ongoing voter registration will stop this movement.



“Wherever I have been to people have confronted me on how am I going to deliver Peter Obi since you have no structure and my response has always been that a people that have decided to liberate themselves you can never stop them.



Meanwhile, the campaign on social media for the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi to become the country’s next President in 2023 received a boost yesterday as a human rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu endorsed the former governor of Anambra State.



Yesufu, on Twitter, said that the country does not need an emperor but a President, therefore, urging Nigerian people not to forfeit their rights to vote by desperation.



In her twitter handle, the activist tweeted that: “We need a President and not an emperor and the only person that is going to be “OBEDIENT” or “OBIDIENT” is Peter Obi! Desperation must not make you forfeit your rights! The #OfficeOfTheCitizen remains the highest office in the land!”