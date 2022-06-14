By David Royal

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential flag bearer in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi has left Nigeria for a 3-day visit to Egypt to study among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors.

Obi who left Nigeria on Tuesday shared photos of him at the airport on his verified Twitter page.

According to the former governor of Anambra state, he embarked on the journey as part of his detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria.

He wrote, “I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors. -PO”

A nationwide mass movement is underway among young Nigerians across the country to mobilize grassroots awareness and support for Peter Obi as their preferred choice for President of Nigeria.

In what is shaping to be the most intensely contested election in the history of Nigeria, strategies are being implemented across the country to ensure either Abubakar Atiku or Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Peter Obi emerges the winner of the February 2023 general election.

Obi who has vowed to make Nigeria a better country if elected as the president is on the quest to acquire knowledge and experiences that will enable him rule Nigeria.