Mr. Peter Obi

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate on the platform of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has expressed his confidence on over 100 million human structure on which he would leverage to win the 2023 election in Nigeria.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, via his Twitter handle handle on Sunday, noted that his structure would be about human beings.

He highlighted his structure to include 100 million Nigerians living with poverty, 35 million Nigerians living with hunger

Whenever I hear of NO STRUCTURE, my answer to it is simple; the 100 million Nigerians that live in poverty will be the structure.

Other categories he listed include the elderly, mothers, fathers, the old people, students and membersof the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He said, “The 35 million Nigerians who don’t know where their next meal will come from will be the structure.

“The elderly, our mothers, fathers, and the old ones dying or being owed gratuity/pension will be the structure.”

The LP flag bearer said, “ASUU; the lecturers that are being owed, and the students who are not in school will be the structure,” he added.

“We’ll create the structure, and they’ll see what the structure is all about. The structure is about human beings. — PO,” he added.