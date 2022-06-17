…as youths endorse Makinde for second term in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The chairman of the Oyo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dayo Ogungbenro has stated that the party is out to rescue Nigeria from the suffering and hardship inflicted upon the masses by the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the country.

Ogungbenro, while speaking at a programme organized by Oyo State PDP Youths, tagged: “The Youth Decides; Inform, Think and Act,” yesterday, noted that Governor Seyi Makinde is a good example for youths to emulate, adding that he has demonstrated good leadership through good governance.

Analysing the APC government, he said: “PDP is out to rescue this country from the clueless government of APC and it’s our responsibilities both the youths, women, elders, adults, to rescue this country through our votes come 2023 general elections.”

“You need to look further when you are searching for a role model in our leaders, we have gotten good example from Governor Makinde leadership style, and this is well known across the country.”

“Our party is very proud of Engr. Seyi Makinde because he has changed the narrative of governance in Oyo state, therefore I can tell you that PDP is out to rescue the country from the grip of the APC led administration which has inflicted series of hardships and suffering on masses.”

Ogungbenro, however, called for unity, oneness and loyalty of youths across all the geo-political zones of the state, so the party can win at the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking also at the event, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Seun Fakorede, stressed that there was no how the issue development will be discussed without carrying the youths along.

Fakorede also noted that as youths, they must take up critical roles as far as the party is concerned and be recognized where and when necessary for the growth of the party and the development of the nation.

According to him, in Nigeria today, no other leader deserves more accolades than Seyi Makinde, saying that, he has given youths like him and others a formidable voice and platform to actively contribute to governance.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the PDP youth leader in the state, Mr. Micheal Ogunsina said, the programme was aimed at building capacity and really prepare for 2023 general elections.

“This event is not only a social event, it an activation that will help us to move from where we are today into greater things; only a PDP government can salvage this country and this is a proven fact, therefore we must make a deliberate commitment to come out of the maladministration, high handedness and wickedness of the APC led administration at all level,” he said.

Highlight of the event featured the endorsement of Governor Makinde for second term in office in the state.