By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state would have no competitors or rivals in the coming 2023 general elections.

He stated that the failure of the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to submit the Vandeikya Local Government Area, LGA, membership register, which is where its governorship candidate hails from, to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as stipulated by the Electoral Act had already knocked the party out of the race.

The Governor spoke Sunday at the reception organised by the PDP after a Thanksgiving Service at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cathedral Gboko, for candidates of the party in the coming general elections.

He said while the APC governorship aspirants had approached the courts to nullify the alleged skewed primary election that produced the governorship candidate of the party, the PDP was consolidating on the success of its rancour free primaries and providing purposeful leadership in the state.

He said: “It is obvious that we have no competitors or rivals in the state because as a government we are doing well and as a party we have produced credible and acceptable candidates ahead of the general elections while the APC are still fighting over a shambolic primaries that didn’t hold in the first place.”

He reiterated that the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Titus Uba and his running mate, Sir John Ngbede were vastly experienced personalities whose wealth of experience stood them out as a team that would build on his achievements and take the state to greater height.

While lamenting the socio-economic and security crisis the ruling APC had plunged the country into, Governor Ortom urged Nigerians to register in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, and obtain their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, “so that we can all vote out this APC led Federal Government that has brought us nothing but pain, tears and suffering after taking us from the top to the bottom.”

Earlier, the governorship candidate, Mr. Uba assured that his administration would build on the achievements of the Ortom government promising that his administration would also sustain the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law to ensure the security of the people and the farming populace who are eager to ensure massive food production for the state and country at large.

Also, Senator Abba Moro who spoke for the Federal lawmakers in the state declared that the people of Benue South Senatorial District who had earlier canvassed the ceding of the governorship seat to the district, had declared their unflinching support for the Uba/Ngbede ticket saying the PDP remains the only political platform that avails the people limitless and equal opportunities for all.

Member of the PDP Board of Trustees, BOT, and former Speaker of the State Assembly, Mrs. Margaret Ichen who urged Nigerians to use their PVCs to put an end to the nightmare Nigerians are currently going through due to the bad governance of the APC said “it is time to end this APC government becaue we have gone through hell in this country since they took over in 2015.”

The Executive Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi urged Nigerian women to stand up for their children by ensuring that the APC-induced pains and sufferings in Nigeria was brought to an end by ensuring that they registered and obtained the PVCs which should be used to vote in the PDP from the state to the federal levels.

Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said it was only by so doing that the glory days of the country under the leadership of the PDP would be restored and all mothers and Nigerians in general would be happier for it.