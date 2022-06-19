John Alechenu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has set up a nine member Deputy Governorship Candidate’s Screening Committee to verify claims made by each of the candidates vying for such positions in the 28 states of the federation where governorship elections will take place in 2023.

This was sequel to a decision by the party’s National Working Committee after a meeting

in Abuja.

A statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Sunday, said the screening exercise will take place at the party’s National Secretariat, on Wednesday.

Read Also:

Why I dumped APC for PDP with my teaming supporters, says Idris Durkwa

Ekiti election: PDP’s Kolawole, SDP’s Oni win polling units

Ekiti Guber race: I’ll be next governor of Ekiti – Bisi Kolawale, PDP candidate

It read in part, “Pursuant to the provision of Part V, Paragraph 11 of the Electoral Guidelines of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC), has approved the nomination of the following Party Stakeholders to serve on the Deputy Governorship Candidate Screening Committee for the purpose of the screening/verifying the nominated Deputy Governorship Candidates of our Party in all the 28 (twenty-eight) States where Governorship elections are scheduled.

“The members of the Committee are as follows;

1. Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo – Chairman

2. H.E. Fidelis Tapgun – Member

3. Rt. Hon. Binta Bello – Member

4. Suleiman Usman, SAN – Member

5. Dr. Istifanus Zabadi – Member

6. Hajia Kulu Haruna – Member

7. Mrs. Ayotunde George-Ologun – Member

8. Mrs. Debby Nicol – Member

9. Dr. Akilu Indabawa- Secretary

Mr Sunday Omobo – Administrative Secretary.

The party said the Screening Exercise was compulsory for all nominated Deputy Gubernatorial candidates of the PDP.

Vanguard News Nigeria