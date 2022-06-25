By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Weekend, said it has registered over 14,000 Nigerians during the 5-day YouthVoteCount mega concert in Abuja, stating that Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, would be due for collection in October.

This is even as he stated that the deadline for voters registration would continue.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made this disclosure during the #YouthVoteCount mega concert, in Abuja.

According to him, in this place, this is the old parade ground. In the last five days, Monday to yesterday Friday, we were still registering today, but in the last five days we have registered over 14,000 Nigerians in this place.

“Here in this place we have 50 voter registration machines. Two weeks ago, we deployed more machines to the states. More machines left yesterday and more machines are leaving today all over the country. By Monday there will be more machines to register more Nigerians.

“So, we will not stop registration until we are satisfied that those who wish to register are given the opportunity to do so.”, he added

He begged Nigerians to use their PVC primarily for election purposes and not for bank account opening.

His words: “Now, when will your PVCs be ready for collection, I want to assure you that the PVC will be ready for Collection Latest October this year. So all of you will have your PVCs.

“I want to thank you for making the PVC the most popular ID card in Nigeria today, not being the PVC. But, what do you do with your PVCs, don’t use the PVC for all other things. The PVC is for election not opening of bank accounts.

“So please use your PVCs for the election. So I want to ask you. I will also give you my own promise; for those of you who registered on what we call the INEC reserve viewing portal, you were seeing the results from the polling units on Election Day in Ekiti state. Ekiti was good, Osun is going to be better and 2023 will be the best. Your votes will count.”

Earlier in her speech, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Samuela ISOPI, charged Nigerian youths to take hold of their future.

While reaffirming partnership with the Nigerian Youths, she urged them to remain strong against opposition.

She said: “Do your work to remain the master of your future; they do not know how to do it. Go out, vote! Vote for your leaders, challenge them, hold them accountable and stand for your values and for your oppositions.

“This is the way to build democracy. This is the way you can get better governance, a better future and a better Nigeria Nigeria. We the European Union, we stand by you, we want to work together with you to make Nigerian democracy stronger now this is the result of a great partnership.”