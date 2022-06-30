Omo-AgegeOmo-Agege

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

DEPUTY Senate President and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has picked immediate past Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Friday Osanebi as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

Omo-Agege, in a statement, said Osanebi emerged from a painstaking internal vetting process in which many notable and highly qualified Deltans were also considered.

The statement read in parts: “It is my pleasure to announce to our people that The Rt. Honourable Friday Ossai Osanebi is my nominated running mate and the Deputy Governorship candidate of APC for the 2023 Delta State Governorship election.

“This momentous decision is for the greater good of all our people and consistent with our unshakeable faith in the immense leadership strengths, innovative energies and resourceful spirit of the youths of this great country.

“He therefore undoubtedly fits perfectly into our ‘EDGE to BAND’ transformational agenda to reorganize our dear State. His life and beliefs clearly complement my vision of Delta State as a land of respect for and investment in all our people and their interests.

” He brings huge leadership capital to the table in our collective quest to rescue Delta from indescribable governance rot and restore hope to our people.

“May I quickly mention here that Rt. Honourable Osanebi emerged as our Deputy Governorship candidate from a painstaking internal vetting process in which many notable and highly qualified Deltans were also considered.

“Our Constitution only allows one choice and we know that Rt. Honourable Osanebi is a great choice. Nonetheless, I am confident that with God on our side and by the electoral will of our people, each eminent Deltan who was considered in the vetting process will be given a chance to add value to public governance in strategic roles after the 2023 general elections.

“I am confident that working with the Rt. Honorable Friday Ossai Osanebi as our Deputy Governorship Candidate offers Deltans, especially our youths, a unique opportunity to repair our broken leadership foundations and Build A New Delta.

“This unique moment in our political evolution is clearly orchestrated by God Almighty for His greater glory and greater good of all our people. I humbly urge all our people to embrace this as our real chance for true greatness. We are marching towards the New Delta of our dream, and we are unstoppable.”