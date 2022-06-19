Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi says the confirmation of Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice Presidential Candidate to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party Presidential standard flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as well-merited and well deserved.

Ereyitomi who is also the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Warri Federal Constituency said he’s optimistic of PDP victory in the 2023 presidential poll, adding that with the tremendous distinguished performance of PDP governed States Nigerians are ready to vote PDP for progress, unity, peace and all-round development of the country.

While hailing Alhaji Atiku and PDP for picking Dr. Okowa to Vice him, the Warri federal constituency PDP candidate solicited more support for Atiku/Okowa team in the forthcoming 2023 general election, Chief Ereyitomi reiterated the resolve for all to rally around the PDP candidates for success as well as an in-depth campaign by all PDP faithful across all homes in the 36 states including FCT.

The lawmaker is however excited over the feat recorded by Okowa making him the first person to be nominated for the position of vice president since the creation of Delta State in the PDP, Dr. Ereyitomi congratulated Dr. Okowa and Deltans, he appealed for a massive united campaign for PDP when the time comes for it.