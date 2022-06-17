By Jeremiah Urowayino

House of Assembly candidate for African Democratic Congress in Warri Southwest Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Ojogor Dennis has called on the communities in the Local Government Area to take advantage of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

Ojogor made the appeal yesterday in Warri while addressing journalists.

He said it is important for those above 18 years who have not yet registered to endeavor to take advantage of the exercise.

Ojogor noted that those that want their voting points or unit and area changed, should grab the ongoing opportunity.

He also urged them to endeavor to complete the process at designated centers from where they can obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to avoid being disenfranchised.

“I am Optimistic that our party will emerge victorious in the next polls, while we continue to mobilize our supporters at the grassroots to participate in the exercise” he added.