By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Member Representing Ughelli North 2 constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Eric Oharisi has hailed the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate to the PDP candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Aburbakar.

Oharisi in his reaction, expressed gratitude to God for the choice of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice Presidential candidate, saying that the development was expected as the Governor has been so committed to growth and stability in the foremost political party, the PDP.

The Lawmaker who is the Chairman, Assembly Committee on Science and Technology, acknowledged the immense successes recorded by Dr Okowa as Governor of Delta State, saying that his administration has transformed the state economy and was leaving behind great legacies.

He said Governor Okowa would help change the narratives at the national level as his capacity to deliver on promises was never in doubt and congratulated the governor for “God’s grace upon his life, the State and indeed the South South region”.

Oharisi advised against activities of fifth columnists in the state, saying that “what is needed now is sincere commitments and support for the Governor.”

He urged the people to shun politics of bitterness, stressing that the entire state, irrespective of political affiliation need to garner support for the Governor as his becoming the Vice President of Federal Republic of Nigerian would be of great benefit to the state.

Oharisi stressed that the choice of Okowa was indeed well deserved as the governor has put in so much to grow the party since its formation in 1998.

The Ughelli North Legislator condemned some derogatory statements about the governor accepting to be running mate to the PDP Presidential candidate, saying that such act was not necessary and enjoined all to rally support for a Deltan becoming the Vice President of Nigeria.

Oharisi emphasized that; “it is a great opportunity that the state should not miss. I pray God to give PDP victory at the polls”.