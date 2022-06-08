…As ZLP changes name

By Dirisu Yakubu



National Chairman of the Zenith Progressives Alliance, ZPA, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has emerged the Presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections.



This is even as Zenith Labour Party, ZLP has now officially changed its name to Zenith Progressives Alliance, with the logo and slogan remaining the same.



Nwanyanwu emerged Presidential candidate at a special convention that drew scores of delegates from across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.



Addressing the 185 delegates and members of the party national executive, Nwanyanwu advised party members to go the whole distance to get their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC.

He said: “Ensure you have voters card when you are coming to see me. If you are coming to see me, come with PVC. If you are holding meeting without PVC, it is of no importance.

“We will obey fundamental human rights of Nigerians. We will ensure things are not done with fiat. Nigeria is shaking. I don’t need experience that will make me to steal Nigeria’s money.”

In reference to the convention conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Nwanyanwu said, “the experience they have acquired over the years is to steal. We don’t need such experience.

“Nigeria needs a fresh start with sharp minds that will turn things around for the country. After one year of our government, we will not be depending on oil.

“When I become President, I will unite all sections of Nigeria. I will make sure that there is trust among Nigerians irrespective of ethnic leaning. I will make use of traditional institutions and give them the role they should play.

“Traditional rulers and religious leaders will be given key roles in nation building. In the first three months, we will be able to see Nigerians smiling together again.”

He promised to create jobs, reactivate moribund industries,saying “Companies that left will be brought back. I will create enabling environment for companies to return.”