By Ikechukwu Odu

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, Ambassador Ejike Eze, yesterday, said that it was not the turn of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s constituency to produce a Senator for Enugu North Senatorial District in 2023 elections.

Ambassador Eze, while addressing media men at the university town of Nsukka in Enugu State, explained that among the three federal constituencies in the District, the Governor’s Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, and Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency have produced Senators in the past elections, making it the turn of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in 2023.

He explained that it defeats natural justice for Governor Ugwuanyi, who has been advocating for sustenance of zoning arrangement in the state, to turn around and thwart justice in his District, adding that “whoever must go to equity, must go with clean hands.”

He bemoaned the dominance of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State politics in the last 16 years, stating that it has hampered participatory democracy in the state.

He also said that he would ensure that an Nsukka man becomes the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, through moral persuasion if he emerges the winner in 2023 senatorial election.

The Ambassador who hails from Ibagwa-Aka, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of the state also said “I want to touch on the welfare and well-being of my people through effective representation of their interests in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. A good legislator should be able to synergize with the Executive to see how to attract dividends of democracy to his District. I will attract human empowerment programmes and infrastructure development to the District if I am given the opportunity to represent my people. I want to be seen as a legislator that has the interest of his people at heart.

“Enugu State has been a PDP state since 1999. This is one of the factors that inspired me to contest for this election because I want participatory democracy in my state. Something must be wrong somewhere if a single party is allowed to produce all the functionaries of the state; from councilors to governor and members of the National Assembly. With the introduction of the new electoral laws, it is not going to be business as usual because votes will count. APC will win elections in Enugu State in 2023 starting with me, I can assure you of that.

“Governor Ugwuanyi has a right to contest for elections in the state but remember that he who goes to equity, must go with clean hands. It is not the turn of Governor’s Constituency to produce a Senator for Enugu North Senatorial District judging by the zoning arrangement in the state. He can’t be telling the people of the state to respect the zoning arrangement only for him to return to his home ground to do otherwise. That’s not acceptable to me and many others.

“Besides, he should count his blessings and see what God has done for him. He has represented his people for 20 uninterrupted years in political leadership; 12 years as a member of the House of Assembly, and eight years as a Governor of Enugu State. I want the people to judge and decide who becomes a Senator for Enugu North Senatorial District in 2023. With the new electoral laws, all I am asking for is free and fair election. I don’t have a war chest or deep pockets, but I have human chest,” he said.

He equally enjoined the people of the District to be violent-free and to get their voters cards in order to exercise their franchise in 2023.

Recall that Governor Ugwuanyi also won the ticket of PDP to vie for the Enugu North Senatorial District seat in 2023.