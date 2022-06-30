.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

CITING marginalisation, eminent Northern politicians in the National Rescue Movement, NRM, have dumped the party barely three weeks after it produced its standard bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Alhaji Abubakar Jikamshi, who is the immediate past Deputy National Chairman of the party, said he and 47 other founding members of NRM left as a consequence of marginalisation by the Igbo-speaking leaders of the party.

He said that at the time he traveled out for medical reasons, he was sacked as the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman without prior notice through a hatched plan that brought Chief Chidozie Udeh to take over the mantle of leadership of the party.

At a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Jikamshi also said that the apparent lack of internal democracy pitched him and other Northern NWC members and stalwarts against the party.

He, however, said that having severed their relationship with the NRM, they were making consultations on the next line of action.

“My resolve to quit the party and the post of Deputy National Chairman was motivated by the glaring lack of democracy in the party. Majority of the National Working Committee members are from the same zone (southeast).

“NRM conducted its kangaroo elections and produced both the chairman of the party and its presidential candidate from the South East Zone, which automatically portrays the party as undemocratic,” he said.

Consequently, he urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to beam its searchlight on NRM and other similar parties and prescribe them, saying they were merely a means of “political prostitution” which does not add any value to the nation’s polity.

In his resignation letter dated June 10, 2022, and addressed to his National Chairman, Jikamshi said, “I took the decision after due consultations with my people to step out of NRM.

“You are much aware that I have been one of the founding members of NRM which came to be registered in 2018. I contested for Governorship of my dear State-Katsina in the 2019 general elections. Though I didn’t make, I am however, very proud to promote the party which by His Grace is still in existence.

“The party, as it is now, is not in tandem with our set goals and objectives, therefore I have the doubt if my conscious will be at rest, to allow me discharge my duties effectively, considering how the party is being run currently. Most importantly the lack of INTERNAL DEMOCRACY in the part is worrisome.

“I am, therefore, tendering my resignation as the National Deputy Chairman of the party and will have my party membership deregistered in my ward Jikamshi Katsina State. Please accept it in good faith.”

Other Northern NWC members of NRM who also dumped the party in Nigeria’s capital city had written similar letters to the party’s National Chairman, Vanguard learnt.