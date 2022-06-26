By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said Nigerian youths deserve a better deal in the governance of the nation.

He noted that youths have been tactically ostracised from national leadership even though many of them were better educated and experienced in managing people and resources.

Kaigama, who spoke on Sunday while speaking at St. Louis College, Gwagwalada Abuja, lamented that time after time, the country had not only been led by a crop of people who are well advanced in age, but also disconnected from the realities and yearnings of the millennial generation.

“We must create space and opportunities for the younger people; but unfortunately, this is what Nigerian politicians are unwilling to do,” he stated.

According to the Archbishop, the country cannot continue to ignore a demography that has become its most potent asset, if it truly craves national rebirth, sustainable growth and development.

He, however, expressed optimism that young people will soon get a better deal in the governance of the nation, stressing they seem to have taken their agitation for inclusiveness to a new level with the launch of a campaign that is steadily emerging as a national movement ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“It is gratifying to note that the youths of this country are intelligently teaming up beyond the sentiments of tribe and religion, hopefully, to elect in 2023, decent and people-centered leaders who can bring the needed change and progress to Nigeria and Nigerians,” Kaigama also said.

He, therefore, urged the youths not to relent in playing their part in the quest for national rebirth by being good disciples and patriotic citizens.

“A great future lies before you. Despite all we are going through now, keep your dreams and hopes alive. Please do all that is good and honorable without procrastinating, for procrastination is the thief of time,” the Archbishop advised.