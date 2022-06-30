.

A group, the Organisation for Ndokwa Unity, a.k.a Ndokwa Unite has congratulated the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on his choice of Friday Osanebi, as his running mate in the 2023 gubernatorial race to the Asaba Government House.

This was contained in a June 30-dated statement issued by the Convener of the group, Onotu Henry Okechukwu, in Asaba the Delta State capital, as he noted that with the nomination of Osanebi who was a former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, as running mate to the DSP Omo-Agege; the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP administration in the state should begin to write its handover note.

The statement reads, that Ndokwa Unite congratulates the duo of DSP OMO-AGEGE and Osanebi both of whom are eminent lawmakers in their different respects and now will be having the opportunity to steer the ship of the oil-rich state in a joint ticket to safety.

The choice of Osanebi, Onotu Okechukwu said cannot be better made being a youth leader of note, his emergence he noted will certainly bring the entire youth population in the state to the All Progressives Congress, APC adding that the coast is clear for the Delta Youth population to unlock their destiny under the administration of Senator Omo-Agege May 29, 2023 going forward.

Osanebi, he maintained would emerge as the youngest Deputy governor in the country adding that the Deputy Senate President has shifted the generational paradigm to accommodate the youth in the scheme of things stating that with the latest development, the masses of Delta state will vote overwhelmingly for the APC across board in the forthcoming general elections because the gubernatorial flagbearer has already should his astute for talent hunt in his choice of the lawmaker.

On behalf of the entire Ndokwa nation, Onotu Okechukwu said, Ndokwa Unite is grateful to Deputy Senate President for finding the Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency worthy of the exalted position of the second in command in the state noting that APC gubernatorial candidate in the oil-rich state has broken the jinx of age-long marginalisation, wickedness, deprivation, deliberate disempowerment of Ndokwa people by the PDP who he noted had held the Constituency spell bound in poverty and despondency for 24 years running.

He stated further that, apart from the proposed establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology Aboh, which was initiated by the duo of Senators Omo-Agege and Peter Nwaoboshi, who are APC chieftains, the infrastructural upgrade of st Georges College Obinomba on going, Ndokwa nation before now has nothing to show for being a people in the state let alone in Nigeria.

“The nomination of Osanebi has broken the jinx of backwardness, deprivation, wickedness against Ndokwa nation and while we congratulate the Deputy Senate President and his running mate Osanebi, we as the people of Ndokwa nation also congratulate ourselves.

“We have broken away from 24 years of PDP’s maladministration, corruption, deliberate underdevelopment, hatred for our people and other injustice meted out to our people individually and collective by the PDP over the years, this is time we can smell freedom through the APC. We shall overwhelmingly give out votes to the APC in 2023 for a better life. With APC we are much better as one people under God,” the APC chieftain maintained.