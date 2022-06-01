.

…says the choice’ll promote unity, love, peace in Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA North Traditional Rulers Forum, Wednesday, commended the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC for picking their governorship candidates from the Delta Central Senatorial District in line with the principles of equity, justice and fair play.

Briefing newsmen after an emergency meeting of the forum held at the palace of its Chairman and the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, its Vice Chairman and the Obi of Abavo, HRM Uche Irenuma, said the choice of the two major political parties was in direction of what Delta Traditional Rulers have been preaching.

He noted that it was the principle of moving the State Governorship around the three senatorial districts that has brought about the existing peace, unity and love in the State.

The Monarch who was flanked by other Traditional Rulers, thanked the political class for allowing the Delta Central Senatorial District to produce the Governorship candidates of the political major parties.

According to him, the choice of all the candidates coming from Delta central for the 2023 Governorship would help to entrench zoning of the seat on the basis of Senatorial District.

He congratulated the gubernatorial candidates of PDP and APC, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, respectively for their emergence as flag bearers of their parties.

To this, he urged other political parties who were yet to do their governorship primaries to also pick their gubernatorial candidates from the Delta Central.