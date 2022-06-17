.

The Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on his “well deserved” nomination as the running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Turakin Adamawa above others, saying, that Dr Okowa was the first among equals owing to his sterling qualities that marked him out.

Akpodoro, who is an ex-militant leader and a staunch supporter of Alhaji Atiku since 2018, said Dr Okowa has lived his life in a manner that attracts goodwill to him coupled with his leadership style and service delivery to the people of Delta State in the past 7 years, adding that his giant strides in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP leadership marks him out as a force to reckon with.

According to the Eshanekpe, who’s also the Co-ordinator of Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC; Okowa is most suitable for the Vice President slot having proven his mettle in the area of public relations and his savvy in leadership, which he said has placed the oil-rich state on the pedestal of immeasurable economic recovery and socio-political relevance within the national political space.

To the Mayor of Urhobo nation, Dr Okowa has removed the state from the woods of deliberate underdevelopment, placing it on the pedestal of rapid growth, adding that little wonder, he is a winning joker for any presidential candidate who intends to bring genuine change and accelerated development in the country.

With the nomination of Governor Okowa, Akpodoro stated: “the stage is set for Nigeria to truly democratise since the berth of democracy in the world’s most populated black nation. Dr Okowa is a man who can be trusted and most reliable of all.

Dr Okowa, the Mayor maintained will form a superlative synergy with the PDP flagbearer and a formidable front against their opponents, which he noted is already jittery over the emergence of the ‘Ekwueme’ in preparation to take over the reign of governance from the “marauding” All Progressives Congress, APC that he noted has plundered the nation beyond redemption but was quick to say, the hope of Nigerians lie more on an Atiku and Okowa’s presidency.

“We congratulate our amiable governor on this laudable feat and we hope to see the PDP form government at the centre come 2023. For us in Delta State, this is a dream come true as the duo of the Atiku and Okowa will make the nation proud beyond the imagination of those who are ravaging our nation with lies and unfulfilled promises.

“Alhaji Atiku will make a President that Africa will be proud of and his combination with our Governor would build a virile nation for the Nigerian people and we all shall be happy for it. They are both politicians who can be trusted for the country’s betterment with the assurance of an equitable and peaceful nation. We are tired of excuses for failure and this new arrangement will not only attract massive victory at the poll but an assurance of a better Nigeria and her citizens,” the fiery youth leader stated.