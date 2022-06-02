* Finance and Budget has Auwal Lawan as Chairman, Senator Sani Musa, Co-Chairman

* Former DSS DG, Lawal Daura, others make list

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to pick its Presidential candidate for the 2023 Presidential election and the 2023 polls, the President of the Senate and a Presidential aspirant has announced the composition of various committees that would help strengthen his campaign base and the realisation of his ambition.

In the Committees composed by the Ahmad Lawan’s Central Campaign Organisation, the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North has been named the Director- General.

The announcement of the Director- General and Chairmen of eight Committees of the Campaign Organisation was made after a meeting that was held in Abuja yesterday that was well attended by members.

The team met behind closed doors to fine tune strategies and consolidate on the gains made so far.

Lawan’s team led by Kalu is expected to strengthen the campaign organization and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver APC ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.

The names of Chairmen of the eight committees include: Finance and Budget with Auwal Lawan as Chairman and Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East as Co- Chairman; Strategy and Planning has Senator Ikechukwu Obiora as Chairman and Senator Betty Apiafi as Deputy Chairman; Contact and Mobilization has Senator Barau Jibrin as Chairman and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as Deputy Chairman.

Others are Media and Publicity with the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi as Chairman and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode as Deputy Chairman; Security and Intelligence

Mallam has former Director- General, Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura-as Chairman and Commodore Mohammed Barau, retd as Deputy Chairman.

Others are Transport and Logistics with Senator Bello Mandiya as Chairman and Hon. Hillary Bisong as Deputy Chairman; Youth Groups has

Prince Mustapha Audu as Chairman while Women Groups has Hon. Aisha Ismail as the Chairperson.