By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have urged Nigerians to get Permanent Voter’s Card; PVCs saying it is the only tool that would guarantee Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next president in 2023.

The House which resumed plenary yesterday commended the efforts of the Northern governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their collective decision that resulted in the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the party’s recent convention.

In a written letter of commendation to the Northern governors, the House also solicits the total support of the Northern governors in ensuring that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes the president of Nigeria in the forthcoming general election.

In his contribution, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa said the outcome of the primary election was worth celebrating, especially in relation to the number of people who supported and played various roles to ensure Tinubu’s victory.

According to him, the action of the Northern governors has further deepened democracy and unity.

“That singular action of the Northern governors is proof and testimony that Nigeria’s democracy has come to stay and that Nigeria will continue to exist as one. It goes beyond giving Asiwaju support and shows that in togetherness, we can take this country forward.

“The emergence of Asiwaju gives hope that there are better days ahead where we would have an egalitarian society.

Obasa however urged everyone to go back to the constituencies to tighten all loose ends. “We must go back to our constituencies and ensure that those who would vote for Asiwaju get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Other lawmakers who commented were Sanai Agunbiade, Tobun Abiodun , Gbolahan Yishawu Adedamola Richard Kasunmu among others described Tinubu as a political warlord.