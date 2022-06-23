By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State, Cornelius Ojelabi has called on youths in country to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVCs inorder to participate actively in the 2023 general polls.

Ojelabi, in company of party executives, stated this when they received in audience, some youths leaders in the state at the party’s Secretariat, Acme, Ikeja.

The youths, under the aegis of the APC Youth League, Lagos State Chapter, expressed their readiness to mobilise voters for APC to secure victory at all levels during the 2023 elections.

Ojelabi told the youths to be at the vanguard of quality leadership and functional democracy.

He appealed to them to register for Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) which, he described as their passports to support progressives and enhance national development.

According to him, election is a game of numbers, and Nigerians should register for PVCs and vote for APC at the polls.

“Our doors are widely open as we look forward to collaborating with more youths for a better Lagos State and the nation at large,” he said.

Similarly, Ojelabi has called on the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to identify with progressives for improved education standards.

He made this known during a meeting with executives of the Lagos State Chapter of NANS at the APC secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba.

Ojelabi said that Lagos remained the state with the lowest tuition in tertiary institutions.

He urged that students should continually support the state government in order to enjoy more of such privileges.

Ojelabi said: “Those that have passed through our institutions owe us their total support and do not have any cause to hide association with progressives.

“Lagos State happens to be the state with the cheapest tuition, including in medicine, and it can only get better,” he said.

He urged NANS to mobilise its members to get registered for PVCs.

Ojelabi called for NANS’s support for the APC at all levels.

He said that, with APC in power at the state and national levels, Nigeria’s education system would experience a great and positive turnaround.

Earlier, comrade Tolulope Olusesi, the Chairman of NANS, Lagos State Chapter, praised the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for huge contributions to the development of the education sector.

Olusesi expressed the readiness of NANS members in the state to register for PVCs and vote in the 2023 general elections.