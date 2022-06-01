A Niger-Delta ex-militant group, Amagbein Freedom Justice Movement Force, said, yesterday that former President GoodLuck Jonathan remains the best choice to rule Nigeria at this critical stage to rescue the country in 2023 from economic hardship, worsening insecurity and secessionist threat.

The group in a statement by its spokesman, Awo Harmony, also called on Nigerians from the six geopolitical zones, all social cultural organisations such as Arewa, Ndigbo and Afenifere to shun tribalism, regional, ethnic and political biases and support Jonathan’s presidential ambition in 2023.

He noted that at the moment, the country needed a man with integrity, transparency, competence and humility to lead the country which is at this point to douse political and self determination groups.

“Former President Jonathan is the only Nigerian with wide acceptability in the North and South, who has been tested and trusted to deliver, more so, he has age and health on his side to preside over the affairs of the country.

“The question of national unity and inter religious crisis will be answered by Jonathan, a man who willingly handed over power even when he had the arsenal to scuttle the electoral process can still be trusted to take us out of the woods.

“Jonathan is the only Nigerian fit to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari based on the fact that till now after leaving office, he does not have any corruption case unlike many serving and past political leaders. Jonathan is a unifier who strongly believes that no blood is worth his political ambition.”