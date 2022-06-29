

By David Royal

Yoruba Nollywood superstars have thrown their weight behind the presidential flagbearer of All Progressives Congress, APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The actors who assured Tinubu of their support in a video claimed that the former governor of Lagos State made acting and politics interesting by influencing many actors to venture into politics

Taking to Instagram, Yinka Quadri shared the video of many of his colleagues drumming support for Tinubu.

Spotted in the video were Fausat Balogun, Yinka Quadri, Jide Kosoko, Taiwo Hassan, Faithia Williams, Femi Adebayo, Shola Kosoko, Saheed Balogun, Eniola Ajao, Murphy Afolabi and a host of others.

Yinka Quadri while speaking in the video said, “I, Alhaji Olayinka Quadri pledge my support for BAT not because I was paid to do so but because of Asiwaju support and influence to all and sundry over the years. Majority of actors who venture into politics today do so because of the influence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. By God grace, Asiwaju will move from Jagaban of Lagos to Asiwaju of Nigeria. For all your sacrifices, for all your effort, God will reward you this time…. If we look at the rotation of leaders in Nigeria over the years, it is very crystal clear it is Yoruba turn to be president.

BAT, Eyin lol kan (you’re the next)”.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, he wrote;

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a bridge builder across regional, ethnic and religious lines that is capable of uniting the country. We have identified him as an exceptional manager of resources and a seasoned administrator and we are convinced that the nation needs him in the next dispensation.

We have discovered a man who is ready to sacrifice all he has for his fatherland…the least sacrifice we can make is to let the whole country see the Leadership we have seen, feel the compassion we have felt; and move the maker of modern Lagos (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) to the moulder of a greater Nigeria..

Nigerians, we need to rise and give Tinubu an unequivocal charge: to springboard Nigeria into a growth phase several leaps ahead, the way Lagos State — under his guide— left the launch platform two decades ago, has stayed the positive course and is now the 5th biggest economy in Africa (rated as a nation). We must not fail to give this indefatigable leader with such an audacious spirit, a creative instinct and a striking mission a clear mandate to make the biggest difference possible to our collective trajectory of growth and development as a nation. What would it take? Our massive turnout and count of votes in the 2023 presidential election.

Show me a man with bigger heart and i will show you Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

